Police investigating after man says he was shot at on his way home from work

PASCO, WA - Early this morning police were called to the 200 Blk. of W. Lewis just after midnight Thursday for reports of a shooting.

A motorist was on his way from work when three males were walking east bound on the sidewalk. The driver glanced over at them and one pulled a gun from his waistband.

He pointed it at the driver and the driver drove off quickly. He heard one shot and one of his car windows was shattered.

The driver drove home then called police. Pasco officers tried to find the males but they were unable to find them.

Police think the gun may have been a BB gun based on the damage to the car. Officers are still investigating.