Veteran Opportunity Event and Stand Down Event Happening This Week

Kennewick, WA - An event to help honor and help the brave men and women who've served our country is happening this Friday. The event will offer resources local veterans need. The Veteran Opportunity Fair and Stand Down event, Vets and their families are invited to relax, hang out, meet other local veterans and organizations that can help them live better.

"If you get me talking about it I'm going to start to cry," said Joetta Rupert, Executive Director of Columbia Basin Veteran's Opportunity Center, because for her, helping veterans is more than a job, it's personal.

For years, Joetta has worked to help veterans like Lenny and Doug, two local veterans who's lives changed after meeting her.

"I was living at the mission, I had money, but couldn't find a good place, I just got out of jail, my life was a mess, they really helped me, gave me a house to live in, and took me under their wing," said Lenny, U.S. Coast Guard Veteran.

"If I didn't have them I don't know where I'd be, they're helping me find a job too, I can never repay them, its a blessing," said Doug, U.S Army Veteran.

The Columbia Basin Veteran's Opportunity Center, who work solely through donations, knows there are more local service men and women who need help finding a home, finding a job, or medical services.

"When you can see how it changes peoples lives, to feed that hope, to get them into a stable environment, its the best feeling in the world," said Rupert.

At the event Veterans can get haircuts, listen to live music, get some new clothes, food, all for free, just make sure you have your proper ID, it's happening at the Southridge Event Center Friday 11/4 starting at 9 a.m.