Five prison sentences in Pendleton on Oct. 27 and Nov. 1

PENDLETON, OR -

Dick sentenced to 200 months prison

On October 27, Shaun Allen Dick was sentenced to prison after having been found guilty by a Umatilla jury of Sodomy in the First Degree, two counts of Unlawful Sexual Penetration in the First Degree, Attempted Rape in the First Degree, two counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, Coercion and Menacing.

This case was investigated by the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office and involved the forcible rape of an adult victim. Circuit Court Judge Christopher Brauer sentenced Dick to 200 months prison.

Dick will also be required to have no contact with his victim, and to register as a sex offender. Dick will not be eligible for early release or any reductions in his sentence.

Lutcavich sentenced to 150 months prison

On October 27th, Gerry Lee Lutcavich was sentenced to prison after having been found guilty by a Umatilla County jury of two counts of Rape in the Second Degree.

This case was investigated by the Pendleton Police Department and involved the sexual assault of a child victim. Circuit Court Judge Christopher Brauer sentenced Lutcavich to 150 months prison.

Lutcavich will also be required to have no contact with his victim, and to register as a sex offender. Lutcavich will not be eligible for early release or any reductions in his sentence.

Lowry sentenced to 75 months prison

On November 1st, Erick Lowry was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to two counts of Attempted Sex Abuse in the First Degree.

This case was investigated by the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office and involved the sexual assault of a child victim. Circuit Court Judge Lynn Hampton sentenced Lowry to 75 months prison.

Lowry will also be required to have no contact with his victim and register as a sex offender.

Sarah Carr and Daniel Avila sentenced to 46 months prison

On November 1st, the Umatilla County Circuit Court sentenced Sarah Marie Carr to 46 months in the custody of the Department of Corrections for Kidnapping in the Second Degree, and Attempted Assault in the Fourth Degree committed on April 24th, 2016. Ms. Carr went to the victim's home and offered to help him recover money recently stolen from the victim. The victim got into the vehicle Ms. Carr was riding. As the vehicle began to leave the city of Pendleton, the victim became suspicious, and Ms. Carr deployed an electrical stun gun against the victim, which fortunately had no effect. The driver pulled over and allowed the victim to exit, but Ms. Carr exited the vehicle and attempted to deploy the stun gun again before getting back into the vehicle and leaving.

The victim went to a nearby house to call 911, and the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office responded, but turned the case over to Pendleton Police Department because the crime began within city limits. Cpl. Tyler Reddington, Pendleton Police, reviewed video footage, interviewed the victim and other witnesses, and Ms. Carr confessed her actions to Cpl. Reddington. At trial, the driver and another passenger testified against Ms. Carr. Daniel Avila, a co-defendant, also received 46 months in prison.