$30,000 awarded to 26 Regional chamber members to grow their businesses

TRI-CITIES, WA - The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce announced the 26 award recipients of its 2016 Small Business Incentive Program on October 26th, 2016. The contribution of $30,000 from Washington River Protection Solutions (WRPS) was presented at the Regional Chamber’s Luncheon.

For the sixth consecutive year, WRPS and the Regional Chamber partnered to offer this innovative program that helps strengthen local small businesses by awarding $30,000 in grants to purchase key products of services.

“Washington River Protection Solutions is pleased to support our local economy through this program,” said Melissa Garrard, Senior Project Specialist at WRPS.” We strongly believe this is important and such a benefit to strengthening the Tri-Cities’ small business community.”

“The Small Business Incentive Program is a great opportunity for our business,” said Kathie Lloyd, owner of Purple Peaches Coffee, LLC. “Thanks to this award, we are able to purchase a new generator that will power our mobile coffee stand. Now we’ll be able to reach even more customers and expand our business! We appreciate the Regional Chamber and Washington River Protection Solutions offering this program.”

Regional Chamber members meeting the eligibility criteria had the opportunity to apply for the program during July and August. Applicants were encouraged to "think outside the box" when thinking of items their businesses needed to succeed.

“Through the Small Business Incentive Program we were able to purchase a brand new laptop,” said Oscar Suarez, owner of Camerazzi Photo Booth. “This new laptop will help us build our website and design professional, high quality marketing media to reach new customers here in the Tri-Cities. Thank you WRPS and the Chamber for helping grow our business!”

The 2016 Small Business Incentive Program recipients are listed below: