Public Safety Career Fair Comes to Tri-Cities

Pasco, WA - If you're interested in a career in public safety, Friday you'll get the chance to meet officials from over 14 agencies all over the Pacific Northwest.

"It's the start of a new great adventure," said Capt. Mike Cobb, with Richland Police Department. For Captain Cobb, a career in public safety wasn't in his original plans, "after graduating from Eastern Washington University, I got a teaching job, and at the same time I became a reserve officer for City of Kennewick, and realized a that it was really fun."

Public Safety Testing is bringing a career fair to the Tri-Cities, and all the jobs are in the public safety field. Its all about finding the right fit for you, "I talk about the right fit, Richland was the perfect fit for me and my family," said Cobb.

Whether you may be interested in becoming a police officer like, Captain Cobb; a firefighter, or an EMT, you can explore options at the Career Fair.

"What I like to see is people who have a lot of motivation, who have a lot of drive, a strong community orientation. They want a job that changes every day,and challenges for the next 30 years, a career where you'll learn and grow, to adapt and be better than you were yesterday," said Cobb.

Local departments like Pasco Police, Richland Police and Fire, along with Yakima Sheriffs Department will be there, for a full list of agencies that will be there click here.

If you're interested in heading out this Friday, 11/4, head out to the Holiday Inn Express, in Pasco, dressed in your best, and resume, any time from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.