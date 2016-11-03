Local Restaurant shares some meals you can make on "National Men - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Local Restaurant shares some meals you can make on "National Men Make Dinner Day"

Posted: Updated:
Atomic Ale logo Atomic Ale logo

Richland, WA - NBC Right Now's, Crystal Garcia checked out Atomic Ale Brewpub and Eatery, a restaurant where men cook the meals every day.  The staff takes us through some quick and easy meal options to help give men some ideas, to celebrate "National Men Make Dinner Day," a day observed on first Thursday in November.  

This is the day for men to take charge in the kitchen and cook for their loved ones.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures