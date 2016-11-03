Yakima YWCA is always there for victims of domestic violence

YAKIMA, WA - October was domestic violence awareness month, and although it's November, it's a conversation that needs to continue. Reporter Haley Gibbs learned that there have been a lot of domestic assault incidents out in Yakima lately, so she went out to see what kind of resources are available to those in these situations and how helpful they truly are.

A split second is all it takes.

"We believe that the husband shot the wife and then shot himself," said Mike Bastinelli. "Tragedies like this, unfortunately happen."

And although domestic violence situations can turn violent, like this homicide-suicide did, they don't always have to. The YWCA is here to help.

"We're always here, without judgment," said Amy Flynn, Executive Director of the YWCA. "We never tell our clients what it is that they need to do; we will try to meet them where they're at and just walk with them through the process."

Whether it's utilizing their shelter, their crisis line, or their advocates, they will help in any way they can.

"They truly are safe and protected here."

And because of a prominent sign, most people know that the YWCA sits right on Yakima Avenue, but they don't have to know who is inside.

"This is a confidential facility, so if someone comes to us and someone walks into the door looking for them, by law and by the requirements of our funders we cannot either confirm or deny that they're here," Flynn said.

But if you still don't feel like you can make it here, that's okay. The YWCA can still help, all you have to do is take the first step and call their crisis line at 509-248-7796.

"Opening up that first time is a huge step and so I would encourage people to take that step," Flynn said.