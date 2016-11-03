"Baskin Robbing": thief steals ATM from Baskin Robbins using stolen truck

YAKIMA, WA - At 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, a suspect drove a stolen truck into the glass front of a Baskin Robbins and stole an ATM.

The theft occurred at the Baskin Robbins on West Nob Hill Boulevard and South 38th Avenue.

"They stole the ATM machine and opened the cash drawers, looking for money," said Gary Riggle, the store owner.

Fortunately, the only cash the suspect took was in the ATM, which was recovered, along with the stolen vehicle used in the heist.

Unfortunately, the thief got away after a K-9 Unit attempted to track the suspect down.

Riggle said he's not at all surprised that something like this happened.

"These things happen, anybody that has a store with a glass front has the possibility of having somebody back into it and gain entry that way," said Riggle.

Michael Johns, the owner of the neighboring business, says incidents like this one have happened in the area before.

"I've seen a lot of and heard a lot of things that have happened on this boulevard for quite some time," said Johns.

Although Johns doesn't have an answer for this problem, he does have an idea of how to curb it.

"I hope that Yakima as a whole, whether it is store owners or private citizens, would just keep their eyeballs peeled and be very vigilant and don't be afraid of calling the cops," said Johns.

Law enforcement is still investigating this case and looking for the person responsible.