Police looking for more victims of the Green River Killer

DUVALL, WA - Detectives are searching a wooded area northeast of Seattle looking for more victims of the Green River Killer. A judge convicted Gary Ridgway of killing 49 women, but he claims he likely murdered more than 70.

The search area is one of several spots Ridgway told police about after his arrest.

Ridgway grew up in King County and police think he started his killing spree back in 1982 and continued into the late 90's. After Ridgway's arrest, he was identified as the Green River Killer, the most prolific American serial killer in history.