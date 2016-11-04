How to de-stress with Yoga on National Stress Awareness Day - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

How to de-stress with Yoga on National Stress Awareness Day

West Richland, WA - NBC Right Now's, Crystal Garcia stopped by Embody Yoga, a local yoga studio, in observation of "National Stress Awareness Day," it's observed each year on November 4th.  Embody Yoga owner, Angela Norbeck, who is also a certified yoga instructor shows us how to use yoga to de-stress.

This is a day to identify and reduce the stress factors in your life.

To learn more about Embody Yoga, click here.  The studio is located at 4001 Kennedy Rd #15, West Richland, WA 99353

