Man rescued from badger hole after fleeing from police

ONTARIO, OR - An Oregon man who evaded police for hours was captured after he fell into a large badger hole.



State police Capt. Bill Fugate says two men and a dog went onto U.S. Bureau of Land Management land after fleeing in a stolen vehicle from a traffic stop in Ontario. One suspect was later found on foot.



Police eventually saw the stolen vehicle in a ravine. Tracks were followed for more than a mile before the dog was spotted.



As police approached, the dog fled into the badger hole and would not come out. After getting the dog out, police heard the suspect screaming. Fugate says Gregory Morrow was stuck 8 feet underground and could not move and had lost the feeling in his arm.



It took police 90 minutes to dig him out and arrest him.



Fugate says Morrow would have likely died from exposure if police had not come along.