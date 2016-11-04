One dead, two injured after three-vehicle 60 mph rear-end accident on Hwy 12

NACHES, WA - One person is dead following a three-vehicle accident on Highway 12, 8 miles east of Naches.

The accident was a 60 mph rear-end collision.

One car was stopped in the westbound lane trying to turn into a driveway off of Highway 12 when they were rear-ended by the car behind them who did not slow down. This pushed the first car into the eastbound lane of traffic, where they were struck again by an oncoming car.

Three people were involved in the accident; each driving each of the three cars. The driver of the first car turning into the driveway was declared dead at the scene. The driver who rear-ended the first car was transported to the hospital with injuries. The driver of the car in the eastbound lane was okay.

Authorities are still attempting to contact family members.

No names have been released.

Washington State Patrol is still investigating.