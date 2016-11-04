Rascal Rodeo: A chance for children with disabilities to be rode - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Rascal Rodeo: A chance for children with disabilities to be rodeo stars

YAKIMA, WA - The Columbia River Circuit Finals Rodeo is being held at the Sundome in Yakima, and the top 12 cowboys and cowgirls will be competing for a chance to go to the Ram National Circuit Finals in Florida, but that's not all that's going on.

Reporter Haley Gibbs was there earlier today and learned more about the event.

"The Columbia River Circuit Finals is the best of the best in the northwest," said Katherine Merck, Miss Rodeo America 2016.

Many cowboys and cowgirls are filing in with their animals in preparation for this weekend's events, but this weekend isn't just about the contestants.

"What little girl or little boy doesn't want to grow up and be a cowboy or cowgirl someday?" said J.J. Harrison, a rodeo clown. "When you let a kid experience that, it just brings a lot of joy and it brings it fast."

And so began Rascal Rodeo, a rodeo experience for disabled kids in the community.

"It really gives them that moment where they feel special, they feel excited."

They'll get to throw some rope, milk a cow, and even ride a horse.

"It's very safe, it's very fun, and it's very cowboy."

So if you want your child to live the ultimate rodeo experience, head on down to State Fair Park in Yakima at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday. The event goes until 10:30 a.m.

For more information on the circuit finals, you can go to the website: http://www.columbiarivercircuit.com/finals.html.

