Riding for a cause: motorcyclists to ride through Yakima for Salvation Army Toy Run

YAKIMA, WA - This weekend, many motorcyclists will be gathering in Yakima to drive around town and donate toys for the holiday season.

The event we're talking about is the Salvation Army Toy Run; it's been going on for many years now and it draws riders together from all over to our region.

They'll be gathering for the event this Sunday at the Albertsons parking lot off of Lincoln Avenue.

It all starts at one o' clock in the afternoon...the motorcyclists will take off and ride through the town with toys they will be donating until they reach the place they will be dropping them off at.

All toys that are donated are given to the kids in Yakima.

The Toy Run has been going on since 1978, and some participants say they love taking part to help out the community.

"The main thing is giving back to the community," said Gary Matthews, a participant. "It's for the kids for Christmas, that's the whole thing behind the Toys for Tots runs and all the toy runs that are coming up."

Matthews says that they expect to have somewhere between 300 to 400 people.

Although they don't have an exact number for how many toys were donated last year, Matthews does say that they usually collect truck-fulls.

Next weekend is another toy run, and all proceeds from that run will be going to YWCA.

