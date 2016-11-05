Cigar starts fire in potting soil and spreads throughout home

The City of Walla Walla wants to remind everyone to check their smoke detectors and replace or add batteries as we come closer to Daylight Saving time.

YAKIMA, WA- Yakima and West Valley fire crews responded to a house fire around 4:38 Saturday morning.

It happened at the 1000 block of South 85th Avenue. A family of 4 were inside the home at the time but got out before fire crews got there. No injuries were reported.

We now know the fire started because a cigar was put out in a planter box full of potting soil and about seven hours later sparked back up. The fire started against the house and spread from the planter box to the siding. The fire burnt up the siding into the attic space. As the first fire engine arrived, the fire already burned through the roof.



Fire crews say there's about $225,000 in damage.