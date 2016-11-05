Multiple agencies searching for man who shot at responding officers

WAPATO, WA- On Saturday, at approximately 4:30 PM, officers were responding to and investing the report of a domestic violence assault of a pregnant female subject. Wapato officers eventually located the victim in the 500 block of South Wasco. While attempting to detain the male suspect, identified as Sergio Alejandro Perez, he ran, drew a firearm and fired one round at the responding officers.

Sergio Perez has a violent criminal history of assaults and gang affiliation. Sergio Perez is a H/M subject, 22 years of age.

Officers from Yakima Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, Zillah Police Department, Union Gap Police Department, Toppenish Police Department, Granger Police Department, Yakima Nation Tribal Police, and the Yakima Police Department SWAT Team arrived to assist. A K9 tracked the suspect to a residence on West 2nd Street. Yakima SWAT checked the residence but found it to be empty.

Sergio Perez is currently sought for Assault on the officers with a firearm. If anyone has information regarding this incident, or the whereabouts of Perez please contact the Wapato Police Department at 509-877-4275.