Three injured after Grandview gas explosion

GRANDVIEW, WA- On Sunday around 2:25 in the afternoon, Grandview officers responded to the 300 block of Munson Court after reports of an explosion.

Responding officers found an adult female lit a small fire in attempt to burn papers. She went to pour gasoline on the fire to accelerate it and the gas can exploded. She was with her two children and all three were transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital for their burns and later taken to Harborview Medical Center.

A child, age 3, suffered unknown burns while a second child, age 5, suffered severe burns to her legs, abdomen, hands and arms.

The incident is still under investigation, but at this point is considered accidental.