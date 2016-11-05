Performers United host Open Mic Night

KENNEWICK, WA.-- Saturday evening, young talent from all over Washington, some coming from even as far as Spokane, gathered at the Kennewick Library to share their passion for performance.

The open mic night, hosted by Performers United, takes place on the first Saturday of every month and hosts rappers, rockers, slam poets, comedians, and even magicians!

"When you're here at our events, whatever it may be, you are together," Caleb Brown, the founder of Performers United, told KNDU. "We're bringing you together through performance, which is truly amazing."