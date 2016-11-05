Give a Gift, Get a Smile hosts third toy drive

KENNEWICK, WA.-- The holiday season is upon us, and another inspirational cause has made its way to the Tri-Cities. The Give a Gift, Get a Smile Toy Drive is in its third year, and while its founders are small, their impact on the community has been mighty.

The toy drive donates to kids in foster care. In their time so far, they've donated hundreds of toys to kids who could really use them, and for Jayna, the girl who came up with the idea, this act of charity hits close to home.

"I was a foster kid," Jayna told KNDU, "And I thought that, maybe every foster kid needs a present for Christmas!

If you'd like to donate to Give a Gift, Get a Smile, they have drop boxes set up outside of Children's Attic and Buxbaum Family Chiropractic in Kennewick. They'll be there until December 18th.