Police searching for suspect of armed robbery

KENNEWICK, WA- Officers responded to an Armed Robbery at 1001 N Volland (Conoco). A man wearing a mask and brandishing a black handgun entered the store and took some money from the register at gunpoint. The suspect then pointed a gun at a female customer and fled.

He's described as a skinny male about 6-00 to 6-02 tall, possibly black, wearing a tan ball cap, dark gray on black hoody, white T-shirt outside of the hoody, black or dark bandana over the face, tan pants, black basketball shoes with white logo. He displayed a black semiauto pistol, and carried the backpack shown above, which is kind of black/white/multicolor camo pattern. He took cash, cigarettes, and other items from the store.

The investigation is ongoing.