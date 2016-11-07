Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Yakima Sunday morning

YAKIMA, WA - Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting from Sunday morning. Officers responded to the old bus depot off east Yakima Ave. to find 51-year-old John Barrett lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Medics rushed him to the hospital where he later died.

One witness followed the suspect to an apartment building on the 100 block of south 6th street.

Officers arrested the 22-year old suspect when he answered the door. Once is custody, the suspect gave a statement about what happened. He was booked into the Yakima County Jail for Second Degree Murder.

This is the 11th homicide in Yakima this year.