Janet Reno dies from complications of Parkinson's Disease at age 78

NBC RIGHT NOW - Janet Reno, the first woman to serve as U.S. Attorney General, has died. Reno's family confirmed to NBC News she passed early Monday morning.

During her eight years in office, crime dropped steadily, the first decline in decades.

Reno was criticized early in her tenure for approving an FBI raid on a Texas religious cult in which 75 people were killed, but she won praise for accepting responsibility. Reno was also criticized for her role in the saga of a Cuban boy, Elian Gonzales. Reno determined that he should be given back to his Cuban father, and ordered federal marshals to seize him from the home of relatives.

Janet Reno died from from complications of Parkinson's Disease. She was 78-years-old.