The Washington State Patrol says alcohol caused an early morning rollover

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Washington State Patrol responded to a DUI crash early Monday morning. It happened on State Route 17 near Connell just before 1:25 a.m.

Troopers say the green 1999 Toyota Pickup was going southbound when they drove off the roadway, rolled and came to rest. The 27-year-old Pasco man was taken to Kadlec for his injuries.

Alcohol was a factor in this crash.