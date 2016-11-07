Police investigating after a fatal stabbing early Monday morning - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Police investigating after a fatal stabbing early Monday morning

Police investigating after a fatal stabbing early Monday morning

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - One man is dead after a stabbing in Yakima early Monday morning. Yakima Police say it happened around 2:00 a.m. in the area of N. 20th Ave. And Jerome Ave. 

When officers got there, they found a man lying on the ground next to a parked vehicle in the middle of the road with a stab wound. 

The 26-year-old victim was taken to the hospital but died shortly after.

Police do have a suspect in custody and do not think that this is gang related. 

This is the 12th homicide in Yakima this year. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   