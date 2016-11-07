Police investigating after a fatal stabbing early Monday morning

YAKIMA, WA - One man is dead after a stabbing in Yakima early Monday morning. Yakima Police say it happened around 2:00 a.m. in the area of N. 20th Ave. And Jerome Ave.

When officers got there, they found a man lying on the ground next to a parked vehicle in the middle of the road with a stab wound.

The 26-year-old victim was taken to the hospital but died shortly after.

Police do have a suspect in custody and do not think that this is gang related.

This is the 12th homicide in Yakima this year.