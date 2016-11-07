Pasco School District wants public help updating Strategic Improvement Plan

Pasco, WA - It's a process that many school districts go through, to get the community together, share ideas, and make a unified effort in the education of local students.

Pasco School District is holding meetings for teachers, parents, and anyone interested in the quality of education students are getting throughout the district. The meetings will focus around redefining, and re-prioritizing what is known as a Strategic Improvement Plan. Ideas on how to help reach the plan goals known as the "Outrageous Outcomes" will be discussed. The goals include: making sure all kids are reading at their grade-level, are involved in extra curricular activities, and are on path for graduation.

"We really value the voices of the stakeholders of our district in making educational decisions for the kids. We believe the teachers are the educational experts and our parents and community are a very critical voice in defining a service that we are delivering to our students," said Superintendent Michelle Whitney.

The Stakeholders are parents, community members, and the district employees. The meetings will be held at Pasco School District's Booth Education Center starting at 5 p.m. The meeting in English will be on 11/7/16 and the meeting in Spanish will be on 11/9/16. Dinner will be provided. It will be a casual environment, making plans that will be incorporated district-wide, throughout the next 3 years.