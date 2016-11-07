Suspect arrested following late night shooting in Prosser

PROSSER, WA - On Sunday, November 6th, the Prosser Police Department responded to 900 Alexander Court in Prosser to assist EMS with an unknown medical problem.

Upon arrival, police determined that a 24-year-old Hispanic female living at the apartment complex suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The female was not cooperative with police and was transported to Kadlec Hospital for treatment. As of recently, he female has been released from the hospital.

Upon further investigation, a 22-year-old male later identified as Bradley Santoyo was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail on a 72 hour hold for Assault 1st degree domestic violence and unlawful possession of a firearm. Santoyo is believed to be the victim’s boyfriend.