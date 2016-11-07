Search continues for missing PCT hiker Kris Fowler

11/09/16 UPDATE:

The search continues for the missing hiker on the PCT last seen leaving the Kracker Barrel on 10/12/2016.

A witness may have spoken to Kris Fowler on 10/22/16 near Blowout Mountain on the PCT approximately 60 miles north of White Pass. Another possible siting came from the city of Cle Elum where he was seen near the Safeway store.

At this time Yakima, Lewis, Kittitas, Chelan, Snohomish, and Okanogan County have been actively involved in the search. Kris may have gotten a ride from an ending point, or left the trail due to inclement conditions.

Kris Fowler is 34 years old, is 6'4", and weighs around 150 Lbs.

If you have any information, please call Sgt Randy Briscoe at 509-574-2535 or 509 574-2500.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

11/07/16

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Kittitas County Search & Rescue suspends the search for Kris Fowler, the missing hiker who was attempting to cover the Pacific Crest Trail from the Mexican boarder to the Canadian Boarder.

Kittitas County Search & Rescue have completed a physical search of the accessible sections of the Pacific Crest Trail that runs through Kittitas County, between Yakima, King and Chelan Counties. Search teams and investigators found no evidence or witnesses that could support learning Mr. Fowler's current whereabouts.



They would like to thank all of the KSAR Members and Upper County Residents who volunteered to assist in this expansive search.