Trios Foundation accepting scholarship applications

KENNEWICK, WA - The Trios Foundation is now accepting applications through December 31st, 2016 for its annual scholarship. The scholarship program will award a total of $9,000 to multiple Tri-Cities students pursuing or continuing healthcare-related education in the 2017-18 academic year.

The selection criteria include a demonstrated need for financial support, a clear focus on pursuing a healthcare career, and community involvement, as well as a minimum GPA of 3.0. An independent selection committee will anonymously choose the scholarship recipient(s) and provide notification before a formal announcement at the Trios Foundation Annual Breakfast on February 22nd, 2017.

The scholarship application is downloadable at www.trioshealth.org/scholarship. Hard copy applications are available at Tri-Cities high schools and colleges. For more information, contact Mandy Wallner at 221-5776.