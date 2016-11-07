Yakima County woman dead after rollover accident near Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE, WA - On Monday at about 9:29 a.m., an incident involving two cars two miles northwest of Sunnyside left one person dead.

29-year-old Jacalyn P. Palomarez of Yakima County was driving eastbound on Van Belle Road when 23-year-old Caleb A. Hoefer of Prosser, who was driving northbound on Dekker Road, failed to yield to Palomarez and turned right onto Van Belle Road.

Palomarez swerved to avoid hitting Hoefer and ended up rolling the vehicle.

Hoefer was not injured. Palomarez was declared dead at the scene.

Seat belts were used by both drivers. Neither drugs nor alcohol were involved in the incident.

The cause of the incident was determined to be Failure to Yield to Right of Way. Any charges to be made are still pending.

This case is still under investigation.