Richland School Board to decide new middle school name on Tuesday

RICHLAND, WA - The Richland School District is moving closer to selecting a name for the new middle school in West Richland. After evaluating 102 unique nominations submitted by community members, the new middle school Core Planning Team will present four finalists to the Richland School Board tomorrow night (Tuesday):

Leona Marshall Libby

Red Mountain

Franklin T. Matthias

J. Harlen Bretz

The school board meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the District Administration Building, 615 Snow Avenue. Community members are welcome to attend.

The District’s fourth middle school is currently under construction near the intersection of Keene Road and Belmont Boulevard. It will open in August 2017.