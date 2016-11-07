Man barricades self in Moses Lake home, arrested after tear gas - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Man barricades self in Moses Lake home, arrested after tear gas is deployed

Posted: Updated:

MOSES LAKE, WA - A 42-year-old Moses Lake man is in custody after a four hour standoff with police in Moses Lake.

Deputies were called about 11:30 Monday morning to the 3100 block of Valley Road Northeast for a domestic disturbance. Deputies learned from the homeowner that Joel Koch had recently come to stay in the home. This morning, Koch’s behavior became erratic and Koch was asked by the homeowner to leave. Instead, Koch barricaded himself in a bedroom with a knife. All other occupants of the home evacuated.

The Moses Lake Tactical Response Team (TRT) arrived and crisis negotiators tried to convince Koch to come out of the house. Around 3:00 p.m. negotiations broke down and the TRT lobbed tear gas into the home. The tear gas used by TRT is a cold smoke application without pyrotechnics.

Shortly after the tear gas was thrown into the house, flames were noticed in a bedroom and Koch was taken into custody. Grant County Fire District 5 was on scene throughout the incident and quickly put out the fire. The fire caused damage to the bedroom and there was water damage into the basement.

Charges are pending against Koch who was lodged in the Grant County Jail. The Grant County Fire Marshal is looking into the cause of the fire.

Valley Road was closed in the area of the incident for about five hours.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   