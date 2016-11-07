Local woman attributes her successful battle against lung cancer to cannabis

KENNEWICK, WA - Reporter Mackenzie Maynard met up with one woman battling lung cancer who says the journey wouldn't have been the same without cannabis.

Carol Pierce has a daily routine as of last October, when she went in to have a CAT scan for an aneurysm surgery in the lower abdomen and they found a mass in her lung.

Since the lung cancer diagnosis, she's taken a special route to self-medicate with her daughter's help.

While the past year has been challenging for Carol and her daughter, they say the cannabis has certainly helped the long battle.

"Most of the time no pain, absolutely none," said Pierce. "I wake up in the morning and get to write a zero with a line for what my pain is."

It wasn't until she met Doctor Lawenda at Northwest Cancer Clinic, who helped her come up with an integrative oncology treatment plan involving chemotherapy and radiation.

And today just so happened to be her final day of radiation treatment.

Carol lost her sister and her husband to lung cancer, so she has the pain they went through to compare her experience. Positive and full of spirit, she received her diploma for finishing radiation treatment with a big smile on her face.