NBC RIGHT NOW - We're down to the final hours in the race for the White House. Today both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will head to New York to wait for the results.

The first polls opened just after midnight in three small New Hampshire towns.

Both candidates came away with victories, but in those towns Trump edged out Clinton 32 to 25.

Last night, both candidates made their final campaign stops. Trump spoke in Florida, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Michigan. He focused on defying traditional voting trends.

For Clinton, the closing moments of her campaign meant 12 hours, three states, and four rallies. Her last speech was made in the key battleground state of North Carolina, strongly declaring the country's best days are still ahead.

