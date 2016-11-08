Officers investigating after early morning armed robbery in Selah

SELAH, WA - Yakima County Sheriff's Office and Selah Police are investigating after an armed robbery around Tuesday morning.

Police say a man entered the Xpress Mart on 51 Firing Center Rd. around 2:00 a.m. with a black semi-automatic rifle and demanded cash and cigarettes.

The suspect then left the store, and was last seen on foot.

Yakima County Sheriff's Office deputies were assisted by officers from the Selah Police Department and the Washington State Patrol in searching the area. The suspect, however, was not located.

If you know anything, you are asked to contact the Yakima County Sheriffs Office at (509) 574-2500.