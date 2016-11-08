Trios Hospital looking to add more volunteers to their team

Kennewick, WA - Volunteering is a great way to give back to the community while getting some great experience. Trios Hospital wants to add more volunteers to their roster, people who want to help make a difference in areas all around the facilities.

Sherry Spence has been volunteering at Trios Southridge for about two years. Spence works at the gift shop inside the main entrance at Southridge and loves it. Volunteering gets her out of the house, gives her the chance to meet new people every day.

Spence says all the volunteers at Trios are like a little family. From working at the gift shops, to greeting patients and visitors, escorting them to where they need to get to in the hospital, those are just a few of the jobs you can have as a volunteer.

"I work in the gift shop, I love it. I get to meet a lot of the people that are on staff here, and I get to sometimes visit the patients when I take up flowers when someone orders flowers over the telephone. I get to see them and they're really happy to see the flowers coming and that's a big wonderful experience for me," said Spence.

As a volunteer you really have the power to help patients and visitors during typically stressful situations.

Volunteer hours are very flexible, and changeable to work with your schedule. If you're interested in joining the volunteer team at trios you can find an application right inside the gift shop or click here.