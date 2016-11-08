November 2016 General Election Results - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

November 2016 General Election Results

For continuous Presidential Election results, you can follow this link: http://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2016-election

For continuous statewide and county election results, you can click on these specific links.

WASHINGTON

STATEWIDE: http://results.vote.wa.gov/results/current/default.htm

COUNTIES:

Kittitas County

Yakima County

Klickitat County

Benton County

Franklin County

Columbia County

Walla Walla County

OREGON

STATEWIDE: http://results.oregonvotes.gov/Default.aspx

COUNTIES:

Umatilla County

Morrow County

