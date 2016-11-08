Level III Sex Offender now registered in Yakima County

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is releasing the following information pursuant to RCW 4.24.550, which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.

David Jerome Anderson is a Level III Sex Offender. He is 33 years old, African American, male, with black hair and brown eyes. His current address is in the 500th block of North 7th Street in Yakima, WA 98901.

The following are his convictions: On November 30th, 2012, he was charged with Rape of a Child in the Third Degree and Promoting Prostitution in the Second Degree.

This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.