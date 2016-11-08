Grace Lutheran Church to host food distribution event on Wednesday, Nov. 9

YAKIMA, WA - Grace Lutheran Church will be hosting their next food distribution tomorrow, Wednesday, November 9th at 12:00 p.m.

There will be free produce and perishable products for low income families and those in need of food assistance No appointment or documentation necessary to participate and no proof of income is required.

You must be present in order to receive product, and the event will be held rain or shine! Grace Lutheran Church will share food with everyone who shows up until it runs out.

Please bring a box or two for your food.

They are located 1 block south of Nob Hill and the food distribution will take place in their Cornell Ave. parking lot.

For more information, you can contact Pastor David Salinas with Grace Lutheran Church, 1207 S. 7th Ave., Yakima, WA, (509) 759-3635.