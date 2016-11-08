Sorority, frat events banned at WSU for the rest of the semester

PULLMAN, WA - Officials say all Washington State University sorority and fraternity events, from formals to football tailgates, have been banned for the rest of the semester.



The Pullman school's interfraternity council sent a letter to students, staff and others, citing alcohol and drug use issues, as the reason for banning all events as of 5:00 p.m. Monday.



The letter references a concerning rise in the number of assaults, rapes, falls and hospitalizations. Officials say the incidents and accompanying negative reputation put the future of Greek Life at the school in jeopardy.



The council says it will move to revoke any chapter's recognition on campus if the moratorium is violated.



Officials say the ban will be lifted for spring semester and that all chapters will be expected to adhere to new policies at that time.