BREAKING: Donald Trump elected president of the United States

WASHINGTON D.C. - Donald Trump has been elected president of the United States.



The Republican nominee won Wednesday after capturing Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes, putting him over the 270 threshold.



Voters eager to shake up the nation's political establishment picked the celebrity businessman to become the nation's 45th president.



Trump rode an astonishing wave of support from voters seeking change and willing to accept a candidate loose with facts and accused of sexual misconduct.



He upset Democrat Hillary Clinton, who would have become the first woman to serve in the Oval Office.



Trump struck a populist tone and placed a hardline immigration stance at his campaign's heart.



Trump rose to political fame after questioning whether President Barack Obama was born in the United States. He will now follow Obama into the White House.

