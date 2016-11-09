Kennewick Police Investigating a Series of Vehicle Thefts - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Kennewick Police Investigating a Series of Vehicle Thefts

KENNEWICK, WA - Police are investigating a series of thefts from vehicles. Officers think the man pictured here is a suspect in the case.

KPD says that he may have stolen credit cards from a victim's car and used them at a local business. If you know who this man is or have any information you are asked to call police at (509) 628-0333.

