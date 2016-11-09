COPY-Coldwell Banker

Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Associated Brokers is participating in the NBC Right Now Hometown Harvest with their "Giving Back to our Community" campaign. Coldwell Banker Tomlinson realtors and employees will be placing empty plastic bags with their logo on it at doorsteps, and are asking residents to fill the bag with non-perishable food items and place it back on their doorstep for pick-up. All donations collected will be brought to the NBC Right Now Hometown Harvest Food Drive Saturday, December 4th from 5:00 am to 6:30pm. Or you can swing by their office at 8836 Gage Blvd #101 to donate.