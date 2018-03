Gesa Credit Union is proud to support the NBC Right Now Hometown Harvest Food Drive by accepting food donations at its Tri-Cities and Walla Branches now through December 2nd, 2016.

Donation Location's:

Yakima N. 40th Avenue

901 Triple Crown Way 98908

509-248-6942

Yakima South 1st Street

1825 South 1st Street 98903

509-367-6840