Mexican man wanted for homicide flees to WA, turned over to Mexican authorities

OTHELLO, WA – A Mexican man captured recently in northern Washington, who is wanted in his native country for homicide, was turned over to Mexican law enforcement authorities November 9th by officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).

Jose De Jesus Barajas Lopez, 30, was transferred to the custody of representatives from Mexico’s Procuraduria General de la Republica (PGR) and Mexican immigration officials by ERO’s Special Response Team at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Barajas-Lopez was arrested August 16th in Othello by U.S. Border Patrol agents after the FBI alerted them about the outstanding homicide warrant. He was ordered removed by an immigration judge last month.

According to an arrest warrant issued by Mexican authorities, Barajas-Lopez is charged with murdering a man in Tecomán, Colima, in 2013. Witness statements accompanying the warrant allege Barajas-Lopez fatally wounded the victim by shooting him multiple times in the chest following an argument near a neighborhood park.

“Protecting the American people from violent criminals is our top priority. We did that today by removing another foreign fugitive trying to evade justice by fleeing to the U.S.,” said Bryan Wilcox, acting field office director for ERO in Seattle. “The ongoing cooperation between U.S. law enforcement and our counterparts in Mexico is a testament to our commitment to hold these fugitives accountable for their actions.”