Revised 2016 Washington apple harvest estimate - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Revised 2016 Washington apple harvest estimate

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA –The Washington State Tree Fruit Association (WSTFA) released its revised forecast for the 2016 Washington state fresh apple crop.

The August forecast estimated the Washington state apple harvest to be 132.9 million standard forty pound boxes of fresh apples. After receiving updated data from WSTFA members who have picked a majority of the crop, that estimate has increased by 3.4%.

“Apple harvest is still ongoing for some Washington varieties, but based on volumes harvested so far our members are expecting an increase to 137.4 million boxes,” said Jon DeVaney, WSTFA President. “Since not all varieties have finished being picked, this estimated total may be revised in December. Our members are seeing a high-quality crop with good storage potential, meaning consumers can expect delicious Washington apples throughout 2017.”

This report is based on a survey of WSTFA members, and represents fruit picked so far through October 31st and a best estimate of what is still to be harvested. It represents the harvested total volume of apples that will eventually be packed and sold on the fresh market (excluding product sent to processor). 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   