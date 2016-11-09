Revised 2016 Washington apple harvest estimate

YAKIMA, WA –The Washington State Tree Fruit Association (WSTFA) released its revised forecast for the 2016 Washington state fresh apple crop.

The August forecast estimated the Washington state apple harvest to be 132.9 million standard forty pound boxes of fresh apples. After receiving updated data from WSTFA members who have picked a majority of the crop, that estimate has increased by 3.4%.

“Apple harvest is still ongoing for some Washington varieties, but based on volumes harvested so far our members are expecting an increase to 137.4 million boxes,” said Jon DeVaney, WSTFA President. “Since not all varieties have finished being picked, this estimated total may be revised in December. Our members are seeing a high-quality crop with good storage potential, meaning consumers can expect delicious Washington apples throughout 2017.”

This report is based on a survey of WSTFA members, and represents fruit picked so far through October 31st and a best estimate of what is still to be harvested. It represents the harvested total volume of apples that will eventually be packed and sold on the fresh market (excluding product sent to processor).