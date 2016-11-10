Man accused of shooting at Wapato Police in court

YAKIMA, WA - A 22-year-old man accused of shooting at Wapato Police as he fled the scene of a reported domestic violence situation is being held on $150,000.



Sergio Perez appeared in court Wednesday on charges of assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. Police say he turned himself in to authorities Tuesday after authorities asked for the public's help in locating the man.



Police had been called to a home Friday to a report of a man hitting a pregnant woman with a firearm. Officers arrived to find the home empty, but then responded to another call about a woman going into labor to find Perez and the woman in an apartment complex.



Police say Perez fired a single shot toward an officer as he ran away.