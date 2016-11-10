Anti-Trump protests break out across the country

NBC RIGHT NOW - Anti-Donald Trump protests where hundreds of people demonstrated against Trump winning the election. Police say the shooting and protests aren't connected.

Protesters in Seattle shut down streets, but police say it has been peaceful.

Agunda Okeyo says, "Well, I believe the United States has made a terrible mistake, the rest of the world is incredibly nervous about what's going on here."

Protests also erupted in the city of Portland. Demonstrators marched through the city three times. During the third march, protesters became unruly at times as cars drove with protesters spinning donuts in the crowd. Someone also smashed a window at a business.

Police believe at least 2,000 people gathered for the first march.

Similar protests were held across the country...in New York City, Chicago, and Oakland.

In Chicago, hundreds of people shouted, "not my president" outside Trump International Hotel, while thousands more took to the streets to block traffic.

In Oakland, protesters smashed windows and threw things at businesses and cars, the group also set several things on fire. Things got so bad, public transit was forced to close.