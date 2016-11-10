Law enforcement officers give robbery situation tips

Kennewick, WA - Within the last month, there have been a string of robberies and burglaries around our area. A robbery at a convenience store in Selah, a burglary at a Baskin Robbins in Yakima , two robberies in Pasco, and two in Kennewick.

Police say, during this time of year they see the spike in these types of crimes and want to let the community in on some safety tips when/if you are forced into these unthinkable types of situation.

"Just cooperate fully, that's the best advice, money can always be replaced, your life cannot," said Sgt. Ken Lattin, with Kennewick Police Department.

In both robberies that happened in Kennewick, the suspects had guns and their faces covered.

"Just always be aware of your surroundings. Be aware of suspicious activity, this male was wearing a mask when he entered, that's obviously going to be a pretty big clue, when someone enters your location wearing a mask. So make sure that you're aware of the situation. Be aware of any suspicious vehicles, any suspicious activity," said Officer Jones, with Kennewick PD.

"The key is to preserve everything, don't touch anything don't let anyone in or out, call police right away, we will get a K-9 in there, start a track, we will try and preserve any fingerprints if no one has touched anything. So just preserve everything like just freeze time, so that we can get there and collect as much evidence as we can," Sgt. Lattin.