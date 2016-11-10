Five shot near convenience store in Seattle

SEATTLE, WA - The Latest on a downtown Seattle shooting (all times local):



10:30 p.m.



Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg says the condition of several people wounded by gunfire in downtown Seattle has improved from serious to satisfactory condition.



Gregg says one woman and two men shot when a gunman opened fire Wednesday evening were improving at the hospital Wednesday night. She says two other men remain in critical, but stable condition in intensive care.



The five victims range in age from 20s to 50s and sustained injuries to their legs, chest and neck.



Police were still searching for a male gunman.



___



9 p.m.



The manager of a 7-Eleven where a gunman opened fire wounding five people in downtown Seattle told reporters she heard what sounded like firecrackers and told everyone to get down.



Sharon Keith says she was inside the store Wednesday evening and could see multiple people on the ground outside afterward.



"How do you describe that, there were multiple people down, a lot of blood," she said.



Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Greggs says the condition of a woman shot outside a convenience store in downtown Seattle was upgraded Wednesday night from critical to serious. Two men remained in critical condition and two others in serious condition.



___



8 p.m.



Authorities say a man escaped on foot after firing into a crowd and wounding five people outside a convenience store in downtown Seattle.



Seattle Assistant Police Chief Robert Merner says four men and one woman were hurt Wednesday evening after an argument of some kind near Pine Street and Third Avenue at a busy intersection.



Merner says all five people shot were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg told The Associated Press that two men and one woman were in critical condition and that two men were in serious condition Wednesday night.



Merner says authorities were searching for and trying to identify the gunman.



Merner says officers don't believe the incident is related to anti-Trump protests happening near the area at the time.



____



7:30 p.m.



Authorities say five people with gunshot wounds have been taken to a hospital after a shooting in downtown Seattle.



Seattle Police tweeted that officers are investigating the incident which took place Wednesday evening near Pine Street and Third Avenue.



The Seattle Fire Department said on Twitter that two of the five people shot have life-threatening injuries.



No further information was immediately available.

