2016 Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Yakima - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

2016 Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Yakima

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima community will honor its veterans and all U.S. military veterans by staging the 2016 Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Yakima on Friday, November 11th. The parade is sponsored annually by the Veterans of Foreign Wars – Post 379.

The parade will begin at 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of Yakima Avenue and 6th Street and will continue west to 6th Avenue where marchers will turn south. The parade will end about a half-block east of the VFW – Post 379 building, which is located at 118 South 5th Avenue, and is expected to draw more than 100 entries.

No parking will be allowed on Yakima Avenue between 6th Street and 6th Avenue from 8:45 a.m. on November 11th until the parade is completed. Cars parked along that portion of Yakima Avenue during that time will be subject to being towed at the owner’s expense. North-south cross streets along the parade route will be blocked off while the parade is underway.

In a recent Veterans Day Proclamation, President Barack Obama said, “The brave men and women of our Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard demonstrate a resolute spirit and unmatched selflessness, and their service reminds us there are few things more American than giving of ourselves to make a difference in the lives of others. On Veterans Day, we reflect on the immeasurable burdens borne by so few in the name of so many, and we rededicate ourselves to supporting those who have worn American’s uniform and the families who stand alongside them.”

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   