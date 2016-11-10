YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima community will honor its veterans and all U.S. military veterans by staging the 2016 Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Yakima on Friday, November 11th. The parade is sponsored annually by the Veterans of Foreign Wars – Post 379.

The parade will begin at 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of Yakima Avenue and 6th Street and will continue west to 6th Avenue where marchers will turn south. The parade will end about a half-block east of the VFW – Post 379 building, which is located at 118 South 5th Avenue, and is expected to draw more than 100 entries.

No parking will be allowed on Yakima Avenue between 6th Street and 6th Avenue from 8:45 a.m. on November 11th until the parade is completed. Cars parked along that portion of Yakima Avenue during that time will be subject to being towed at the owner’s expense. North-south cross streets along the parade route will be blocked off while the parade is underway.

In a recent Veterans Day Proclamation, President Barack Obama said, “The brave men and women of our Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard demonstrate a resolute spirit and unmatched selflessness, and their service reminds us there are few things more American than giving of ourselves to make a difference in the lives of others. On Veterans Day, we reflect on the immeasurable burdens borne by so few in the name of so many, and we rededicate ourselves to supporting those who have worn American’s uniform and the families who stand alongside them.”